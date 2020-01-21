What you need to know
- Stable Android 10 update is now available for LG G8 ThinQ users on Verizon and Sprint in the U.S.
- In addition to new Android 10 features like gestures and night mode, the update brings the December 2019 Android security patch.
- LG is yet to update the newer G8X ThinQ to the latest Android version.
LG had started rolling out the stable Android 10 update for G8 ThinQ users in South Korea last month, two months after it launched the "preview program." While Sprint began pushing Android 10 to G8 ThinQ users earlier this month, the update is now available for the G8 ThinQ Verizon variant as well.
As reported by the folks over at Droid-Life, the update is arriving as version G820UM20a and includes a long list of new features. Some of the major highlights include pop-up window, gesture navigation, system-wide dark mode, one-handed screen, an updated Camera app with separated Photo and Video modes in Auto mode, and the ability to adjust the media volume on an app-by-app basis.
In addition to all the new features, the Android 10 update brings the December 2019 Android security patch as well. If you have an LG G8 ThinQ and haven't received an updated notification yet, you should try checking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > Software updates > Check for Update > Download Now.
LG G8X ThinQ
LG G8X ThinQ with its Dual Screen attachment lets you multi-task like no other in its price range. The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor and includes 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It also offers a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
