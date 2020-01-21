LG had started rolling out the stable Android 10 update for G8 ThinQ users in South Korea last month, two months after it launched the "preview program." While Sprint began pushing Android 10 to G8 ThinQ users earlier this month, the update is now available for the G8 ThinQ Verizon variant as well.

As reported by the folks over at Droid-Life, the update is arriving as version G820UM20a and includes a long list of new features. Some of the major highlights include pop-up window, gesture navigation, system-wide dark mode, one-handed screen, an updated Camera app with separated Photo and Video modes in Auto mode, and the ability to adjust the media volume on an app-by-app basis.

In addition to all the new features, the Android 10 update brings the December 2019 Android security patch as well. If you have an LG G8 ThinQ and haven't received an updated notification yet, you should try checking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > Software updates > Check for Update > Download Now.