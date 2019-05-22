Lenovo's adorable little Smart Clock with Google Assistant is finally available for pre-order. We first got a look at this stylish alarm clock with Google smarts back at CES 2019, and until last week there had been nothing but silence from Lenovo on the product.

That's when, after months of waiting, Lenovo quietly updated its forums with an FAQ, user guide, and spec sheet for the device. We took that as a sign that it would be launching soon, and we were right.

Currently, the Lenovo Smart Clock is listed for pre-order on Lenovo.com and Walmart.com. It will set you back a total of $80 before tax and shipping with shipments expected to begin on June 2.

While we love the form factor of the Lenovo Smart Clock, it won't quite be a full-fledged smart display. Even though it has Google Assistant built-in and a screen, it appears to lack some features you'd find on more expensive options.

For example, you won't be able to play or cast any videos. However, on a four-inch screen, you might not find watching videos all that enjoyable anyways. If you would prefer a more functional smart display, then definitely check out the Google Nest Hub.