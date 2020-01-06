Lenovo announced a new service called Lenovo Connected Home Security that lets you control which devices on your network are monitored for security. The service works with smartphones, smart displays, smart tablets, and other connected devices when a Lenovo PC or Android tablet is also connected. The service is free for Lenovo devices and available for other devices with a subscription that costs $30 per year.

Lenovo Connected Home Security is available through Lenovo Vantage software update 3.1.1. The service reduces the risk of unauthorized access to your connected devices. Lenovo Connected Home Security monitors your network and alerts you if an unknown user logs into your network. The service alerts people about online hacking attempts as well as phishing attacks.

The service is powered by Coronet and is free for Lenovo PC users that have Lenovo Vantage. You can also elect to have an Android tablet be the master hub of the service. A 30-day free trial is available starting January 2020 for people not using Lenovo devices on their home Wi-Fi network. A full license costs $30 per year following the free trial.