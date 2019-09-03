What you need to know
- You can fight other players in real-time, no matter where you are.
- There are up to 40 different characters and creatures to collect and add to your army.
- LEGO Star Wars Battles will be available in the year 2020.
LEGO Star Wars Battles has been announced by the official Star Wars website. As the website describes it, LEGO Star Wars Battles is a mobile game that "combines competitive combat, character collecting, and tower building with the classic charm and humor of LEGO."
In this game, you'll be able to collect and then lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time, PVP battles. These battles will be set in iconic locations from throughout the movies (such as the tropical planet, Scarif), and as such, will include some very familiar characters that we all know and love like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.
Players will need to build LEGO towers on the battlefield as strategically as possible in order to wage combat, defend, and even capture territory. No matter what you do, you'll have to be prepared to follow through to take territory from your enemies. After all, nothing is fair in war.
But if you're more of a collector than a fighter, you'll be pleased to know that there will be up to 40 different characters for you to collect, all of which you can upgrade and customize. And now you'll even be able to answer that age-old question on whether Yoda would win in a fight with Darth Vader.
LEGO Star Wars Battles will be available on iOS and Android in 2020.
More Star Wars!
LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
While you wait for LEGO Star Wars Battles, why don't you take the time to play LEGO Star Wars Force Awakens? Meet Rey, Finn, and Poe in this glorious adventure of bricks and the Force.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.