Leaked Pixel 4 XL spec sheet reveals disappointing battery figures

As good as the camera is on the Pixels, there is one area where Google's hardware has been lacking over the last three generations: battery life. And it doesn't look like things are going to change with the Pixel 4 series. A new leak out of 9to5Google detailing the specs of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL reveal th

Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will feature battery-intensive 90Hz panels, so you'd expect that Google would add larger batteries. That isn't the case: the Pixel 4 has a 2800mAh battery — the same as the Pixel 3 — and the Pixel 4 XL comes with a 3700mAh battery, 10% more than what we got in the Pixel 3 XL last year.

The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, with the larger 4 XL sporting a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel. When you factor in the high refresh rate and the fact that both phones have a Soli chip for Motion Sense, things don't look good for the upcoming Pixels when it comes to battery life. For context, the OnePlus 7 Pro also has a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and it manages to last a day with its 4000mAh battery.

Once again, you'll have to make do with sub-par battery life in exchange for a great camera.

For whatever reason, Google's hardware unit just doesn't seem to be able to deliver on the basics. For the last three years, Google outfitted its flagships with 4GB of RAM when its rivals were offering thrice as much, and memory management continues to be the number one problem for the Pixel series.

We're at least getting 6GB of RAM as standard on this year's phones, but the base storage at 64GB may prove to be the limiting factor this time around, particularly when you consider there's no MicroSD slot.

It isn't hard to outfit a phone with decent specs — Chinese manufacturers have been doing it for several years now. But with the Pixels, it once again looks like you'll have to compromise for sub-par battery life and limited storage. Other specs include a Snapdragon 855 chipset with a Pixel Neural Core, 12MP primary camera with a 16MP telephoto shooter (guess we'll have to wait for the Pixel 5 to get a wide-angle lens), stereo speakers, face unlock, Titan M security module, and Motion Sense.

Incidentally, Google won't be offering a USB-C dongle or USB-C earbuds in the box, unlike the Pixel 3 series. I understand the reason why budget brands don't include earbuds in the box, but it is inexcusable on a $1,000 phone. Sure, the Pixel 4 will likely take photos of a caliber we haven't seen before from a phone, but from a hardware standpoint it just doesn't measure up.