A bunch of marketing videos for the Google Pixel 4 were leaked online last week, showing off the smartphone's new Assistant UI and some of the Motion Sense gestures. Promo images highlighting Motion Sense and some of the other headline features of the Pixel 4 series have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass .

Similar to smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come with 3D face unlock. However, as suggested by a leaked video that had surfaced last week, Pixel 4's face unlock feature could be even faster than Apple's Face ID. In addition to allowing users to unlock their phone almost instantly, Pixel 4's face unlock feature will allow owners to authorize payments as well.

The other headline feature highlighted by these leaked promo images is Motion Sense. Thanks to Soli radar chip, the Pixel 4 will allow users to perform actions such as skipping through songs, dismiss incoming calls, or silence an alarm with the help of hand gestures.

Along with the new face unlock and Motion Sense features, the Pixel 4 series will also come with improved cameras. Unlike the Pixel 3 series, which feature just a single camera at the back, the Pixel 4 series is expected to feature a secondary telephoto lens. As hinted by the promo image above, the Pixel 4 series may offer up to 8x zoom.

