  • An exclusive report from THR reveals that a TV show for The Last of Us is in development at HBO.
  • The show will be co-written by Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and Naught Dog director Neil Druckmann.
  • The show will be an adaption of the events of the first game.

Updated March 25, 2020 : IGN has confirmed that this project replaces the previously planned movie for The Last of Us.

An exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed some exciting news. A TV series for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us has been announced by HBO. Craig Mazin, well-known for writing the Chernobyl miniseries on HBO, is co-writing the project with Neil Druckmann, director of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II at Naughty Dog.

Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, is an executive producer on the project, as is Caroyln Strauss. The series is a collaboration between PlayStation Productions, Sony Pictures and HBO. According to THR, the show will be an adaption of the events of the first game.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," said Druckmann. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

The Last of Us Part II, sequel to the 2013 game, is currently scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.

