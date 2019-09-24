What you need to know
- Sony held a new PlayStation State of Play today, featuring multiplatform and exclusive games.
- The biggest announcement was a new gameplay trailer for The Last of Us Part II, which included a release date.
- The game is set to release on February 21, 2020 for the PlayStation 4.
- The Last of Us Part II has been in development for several years, first announced in 2016 at PlayStation Experience.
During today's PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed a new gameplay trailer for The Last of Us Part II. We also finally have a release date for the game: February 21, 2020. Take a look at the new gameplay trailer below:
Several members of the media are currently getting hands-on time with the game and we will have more to share at a later date. For now, enjoy knowing that the game is just a few months away.
