A couple of weeks ago, PlayStation and Naughty Dog held a big press event to finally share some news on The Last of Us Part II. Preorders opened and the release date was set for February 21, 2020. Unfortunately, it looks like we might be waiting a bit longer in order to play it. According to a new report from Jason Schreier at Kotaku, The Last of Us Part II is being delayed until sometime in Spring 2020.

In the report, Jason writes that while nothing has been officially confirmed "...Kotaku has heard from two people familiar with goings-on at Naughty Dog that the game is bumped to spring. We expect an announcement this week." Jason has a fantastic track record of confirming delays for games before they occur, so it's likely (but not absolutely guarenteed) that this delay is happening. We'll have to wait and see if Sony makes a public confirmation soon.

In the meantime, if you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out our hands-on preview from the press event. You can also check out some other snippets of gameplay while Neil Druckmann, Creative Director at Naughty Dog, talks about the studio's goals for the game and explains the approach taken. It looks like the game will now release sometime in Spring 2020.

