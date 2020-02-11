While players keep on waiting for The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog has shared a few more tantalizing snippets. For starters, if you're going to PAX East, congrats! There will be stations so you can get hands-on with The Last of Us Part II. Since it's going to be in high demand, it's recommended that you use the PlayStation mobile app to schedule hands-on time.

In another nice bit of news, if you were one of the people who wanted to get the Ellie Edition of the game but it went out of stock before you had a chance to grab it, you're going to get another show. On February 13 at 6:00 a.m. PT, the Ellie edition is going back in stock. There's no guarentee how long it'll last though, so be ready.

Naughty Dog also unveiled a new statue of Ellie from Dark Horse Direct, as well as art prints from Cook and Becker.

There's also two new wallpapers, which you can check out below. You can tap or click the images to enlarge them.