What you need to know
- Naughty Dog has revealed some new wallpapers, a dynamic theme, art prints and more for The Last of Us Part II.
- The extremely limited Ellie Edition of the game is also going back in stock for a short time soon.
- The Last of Us Part II is set to release on May 29, 2020.
While players keep on waiting for The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog has shared a few more tantalizing snippets. For starters, if you're going to PAX East, congrats! There will be stations so you can get hands-on with The Last of Us Part II. Since it's going to be in high demand, it's recommended that you use the PlayStation mobile app to schedule hands-on time.
In another nice bit of news, if you were one of the people who wanted to get the Ellie Edition of the game but it went out of stock before you had a chance to grab it, you're going to get another show. On February 13 at 6:00 a.m. PT, the Ellie edition is going back in stock. There's no guarentee how long it'll last though, so be ready.
Naughty Dog also unveiled a new statue of Ellie from Dark Horse Direct, as well as art prints from Cook and Becker.
There's also two new wallpapers, which you can check out below. You can tap or click the images to enlarge them.
Finally, there's a new free dynamic theme. You can grab this theme by redeeming the code below, depending on your region. If you're in Japan or the rest of Asia, you'll need to check those specific Twitter accounts.
- Americas: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3
- Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445
After previously being scheduled to release on February 21, The Last of Us Part II was delayed to May 29, 2020. For more information on the game, you can check out the previously released State of Play trailer and developer commentary.
Naughty Dog is smart to release The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 4 and not wait for the PS5
Top of the line
The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition
A statue AND a backpack
Is the 12" statue seriously not enough? — That's okay, it isn't for me either. Get your hands on the Ellie Edition, then. Just be prepared for your bank account to judge you.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
