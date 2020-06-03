Tlou Part 2 Commercial ImageSource: Sony (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • PlayStation has released a new commercial for The Last of Us Part II.
  • The commercial provides an overview of some of the horrors Ellie will face out in the world.
  • The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.

Years after being announced, The Last of Us Part II is just a short couple of weeks away. PlayStation has shared a new commercial for the game ahead of its imminent release. While the trailer is CGI, it nonetheless provides a great overview of the world and themes that players can expect. You can take a look at the commercial below.

The Last of Us Part II follows Ellie seeking vengeance, no matter the costs. Just what is at stake and why is she on the warpath? That's part of the mystery surrounding the story. There's also new gameplay improvements, such as Ellie's ability to swim.

For more on The Last of Us Part II, you can check out the recent State of Play right here, which highlighted new gameplay elements and factions. There's also a video taking a look inside the technology and improvements to the environment and characters alike.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Revenge

The Last of Us Part II

It can't be for nothing

The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.

