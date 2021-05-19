What you need to know
- Sony has announced that The Last of Us Part 2 is now enhanced for PS5.
- The game now targets 60FPS on Sony's latest console.
- Players can toggle between a frame rate target of 30FPS or 60FPS, along with enhanced resolution, faster loading times, and more.
The Last of Us Part 2 is about to run a whole lot better on PS5. Naughty Dog's controversial entry to the acclaimed series has received a free patch today that improves performance on PS5, targeting up to 60FPS.
Players have been asking for The Last of Us Part 2 to be enhanced on PS5 ever since the console came out in November, so it's nice to see it finally arrive. Digital Foundry has already analyzed the update and everything's looking really, really good. It might be time for a replay soon.
The Last of Us Part 2 originally released back in June 2020 on the PS4, so if you haven't been able to buy a PS5 just yet, you can still enjoy the game on last-generation PlayStation consoles. Despite what some thought of the story, it was one of the most polished games to release on PlayStation 4, and to this day the amount of little details it has is extraordinary.
Back in April, Bloomberg reported that a remake of 2013's The Last of Us was in the works for PS5, starting out at Sony's Visual Arts Service Group before being moved to original developer Naughty Dog.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
