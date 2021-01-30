As expected, the LA Lakers are off to a hot start this NBA season. One of the biggest early tests for the team, however, is on Saturday as they face a long time rival in the Boston Celtics. Could this be a preview of the 2021 NBA Finals?
For NBA fans it doesn't get much better than the Lakers vs Celtics on a Saturday night. These are two of the best franchises in history, and this year one might earn their 18th championship and break the tie-breaker. We're getting ahead of ourselves though, as the season is still young and there's plenty of ball to play before we get to the playoffs.
As of right now the Lakers are in 1st place in the West, running a multi-game win streak and have only lost a handful of games this year. They're looking strong, as usual. On the flipside, the Boston Celtics have struggled thus far. Starting off strong and winning several games in a row, then losing three straight before they got on track and started winning again. The Celtics haven't managed to sustain as much consistency, but they're surely a tough team for anyone to beat.
Furthermore, the Celtics were one of the only teams with a winning record vs the Lakers last season, which gives them hope for 2021 moving forward. Either way, this is one of those games that anyone and everyone can enjoy, even if you're not a fan of the Lakers or the Celtics.
We know LeBron will deliver, and Jaylen Brown has been throwing up ridiculous numbers, so this is definitely a game you don't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know.
LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Where and when?
These two teams will battle it out at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts. Tip-off is on Saturday, January 30th, at 8:30pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on ABC. That's an evening game for those in the UK.
How to Watch Lakers vs Celtics online from outside your country
NBA fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game in just a moment. But first, those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Celtics vs Lakers through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save your NBA watching experience. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.
How to watch LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics online in the U.S.
This night game airs on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web. Otherwise, we have a few other ways to stream the NBA below.
For starters, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer ABC. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer several sports channels for the NFL, not to mention ABC, ESPN, and NBC for NBA games all week long. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NBA games for free!
How to stream LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the Lakers game. Basketball fans in the UK can use the Sky Sports Channel, which typically shows most sports, not to mention the NBA League Pass, which any fan will love. Additionally, some games will air on BT Sports and Virgin Media.
If you don't want to pay for a full cable package and get the Sky Sports channel, they do have a streaming-only option known as the Now TV Sky Sports Pass.
And remember, you can always follow our steps above and get a VPN service. That way you can subscribe to some of the services in the US to catch all the games with ease.
How to stream LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics live in Canada
When it comes to Canada, you have three main options, and that includes streaming. For one, get the NBA League Pass in Canada and you're set. Otherwise, the games will air on Sportsnet and TSN channels and their apps.
Both Sportsnet and TSN offer monthly subscriptions for $19.99 CAD. Or, you can get a day pass from TSN and weekly passes from Sportsnet depending on what you're trying to watch. Keep in mind that these services don't show every game, but when the Lakers and Celtics play, most services try to show it.
How to watch LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics live in Australia
And finally, let's talk about watching the NBA in Australia. First off, you'll need a cable package that offers ESPN. Just like with the NFL, ESPN owns the regional rights to the NBA in Australia. ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
The NBA isn't all it offers, either. Kayo will let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy.
Keep in mind that ESPN won't show all the games, not even close, which is why you'll be happy to learn that the NBA League Pass is also available in Australia. It's expensive, but it's your one-stop-shop for every single game.
All said and done you'll want to subscribe to a service, grab a VPN, or do whatever you need in order to enjoy the Lakers vs Celtics this weekend.
