As expected, the LA Lakers are off to a hot start this NBA season . One of the biggest early tests for the team, however, is on Saturday as they face a long time rival in the Boston Celtics. Could this be a preview of the 2021 NBA Finals?

For NBA fans it doesn't get much better than the Lakers vs Celtics on a Saturday night. These are two of the best franchises in history, and this year one might earn their 18th championship and break the tie-breaker. We're getting ahead of ourselves though, as the season is still young and there's plenty of ball to play before we get to the playoffs.

As of right now the Lakers are in 1st place in the West, running a multi-game win streak and have only lost a handful of games this year. They're looking strong, as usual. On the flipside, the Boston Celtics have struggled thus far. Starting off strong and winning several games in a row, then losing three straight before they got on track and started winning again. The Celtics haven't managed to sustain as much consistency, but they're surely a tough team for anyone to beat.

Furthermore, the Celtics were one of the only teams with a winning record vs the Lakers last season, which gives them hope for 2021 moving forward. Either way, this is one of those games that anyone and everyone can enjoy, even if you're not a fan of the Lakers or the Celtics.

We know LeBron will deliver, and Jaylen Brown has been throwing up ridiculous numbers, so this is definitely a game you don't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts. Tip-off is on Saturday, January 30th, at 8:30pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on ABC. That's an evening game for those in the UK.

