What you need to know
- The TurboGrafx-16 is a home video game console that first released in 1987.
- Konami announced it had plans to release a mini version of the console.
- This mini version has since been delayed due to COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Ever heard of the TurboGrafx-16? Probably not, and I don't blame you. It was a big hit in Japan and rivaled the SNES but never really gained enough traction to become a global phenomenon. Still, Konami had plans to make a mini version of the console, similar to what Nintendo have PlayStation have done with some of their classic consoles, but the company has since delayed the release of the TurboGrafx-16 Mini due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini (try saying that ten times fast) was originally slated to launch on March 19, 2020 exclusively on Amazon with 57 games in its international edition. Konami intends to deliver the console as soon as possible, however could not provide a time frame and stated that more information will be provided at a later date.
Before this statement, Konami had indicated that those who had pre-ordered their TurboGrafx-16 Mini console before March 5, 2020 would still get theirs by the original launch date, but this appears to no longer be the case.
Though several games like The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch and notable events such as GDC 2020, Emerald City Comic Con, TwitchCon Amsterdam, and more have been delayed or cancelled, this is the first console to have been delayed due to COVID-19.
As far as we know, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are still on track for a holiday 2020 release.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony WH-1000XM4 images leak out hinting at hands-free Assistant integration
Images of Sony's new WH-1000XM4 headphones have leaked out revealing a strikingly similar design to the WH-1000XM3s, along with some new features.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best phone for most people
The Galaxy S20+ is just right, the best of the new series' size, weight and capabilities. It may be pricey, but it's incredible value and overall the best phone you can buy right now.
Drown out the outside world with these headphones for the Galaxy Note 9
There's no shortage of options available if you're in the market for headphones to pair with your Galaxy Note 9. From workout earbuds to noise cancelling headphones and truly-wireless options, these are the headphones for the Galaxy Note 9.