Ever heard of the TurboGrafx-16? Probably not, and I don't blame you. It was a big hit in Japan and rivaled the SNES but never really gained enough traction to become a global phenomenon. Still, Konami had plans to make a mini version of the console, similar to what Nintendo have PlayStation have done with some of their classic consoles, but the company has since delayed the release of the TurboGrafx-16 Mini due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini (try saying that ten times fast) was originally slated to launch on March 19, 2020 exclusively on Amazon with 57 games in its international edition. Konami intends to deliver the console as soon as possible, however could not provide a time frame and stated that more information will be provided at a later date.

Before this statement, Konami had indicated that those who had pre-ordered their TurboGrafx-16 Mini console before March 5, 2020 would still get theirs by the original launch date, but this appears to no longer be the case.

Though several games like The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch and notable events such as GDC 2020, Emerald City Comic Con, TwitchCon Amsterdam, and more have been delayed or cancelled, this is the first console to have been delayed due to COVID-19.

As far as we know, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are still on track for a holiday 2020 release.

