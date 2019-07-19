I am an unabashed fan of the eSIM. The prospect of decoupling a phone from the physical SIM card that provides the means for connectivity to a particular carrier — and usually only one carrier — is very attractive. But for one reason or another, mainly having to do with the powerful carriers that provide the service, and the lucrative roaming agreements they make with providers in other countries, eSIM adoption has been molasses slow.

That's slowly changing thanks to the introduction of eSIM support in the latest iPhones along with the Pixel 3 lineup. Now a Toronto-based company, KnowRoaming, is one of the first companies to offer easy eSIM-powered data services for the U.S. and Europe starting at $10 for 1GB of data.

The road to eSIM has been long for KnowRoaming, which started in 2014 offering paper-thin stickers that were affixed to the bottom of actual SIM cards, tricking a phone into thinking there were two providers on a single SIM card. While it definitely solved the problem of overpriced roaming plans at the time, the application process was clunky. A couple of years later, KnowRoaming started offering actual roaming SIM cards at a flat $7.99 rate for unlimited data, and by 2017 they had LTE connectivity in 60 countries.

The goal was always to get here, though: eSIM is a completely software-based connectivity solution, utilizing QR codes to provide the same metadata that a physical SIM is permanently imprinted with. KnowRoaming's two markets, the U.S. and Europe — specific countries below — are jumping-off points as the company tests the popularity and feasibility of eSIM service in general, since the number of devices on which this can work is pretty small right now.