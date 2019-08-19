There are some games that are really deep. They test your skills and make you think about the world in different ways, expanding your horizons. Kerbal space program is not one of those games. It is a lot of fun though.

In the original game building and firing rockets was never easy, but the simple graphics and enjoyable building mechanics elevated the game and made it worthy of a sequel. This new version looks to have upped the ante on what you can build and where you can go which should make for a longer, more fulfilling game.

There isn't a lot to go on in terms of gameplay footage so we will have to keep an eye on it. In the meantime, you should probably pick up the original Kerbal Space Program so you can be ready for number 2. Kerbal Space program 2 is set to release in 2020 and will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.