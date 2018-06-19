Anime fans know all too well how heated discussions over crossover battles can get. Can anyone beat Naruto? Is Goku the strongest Super Saiyan? What would happen if these two iconic characters clash? While we're often left to our own devices to imagine these things - there's a whole YouTube series on it, even - Bandai Namco is finally making it possible to let you figure it out in video game form. That's thanks to Jump Force, a new fighting game that features popular anime characters from the weekly Shonen Jump manga publication. Let's jump right into everything you need to know about it!

What is Jump Force? Jump Force is an anime lover's dream. Nostalgic feelings of those Saturday mornings you spent watching Goku charge up his powers for 8 episodes of Dragon Ball Z or Naruto finally getting a handle on his nine-tailed fox rush through your veins. You live for those anime fights. And until now, those anime fights were mostly contained within their own universes. Now you can bring these characters into the same fighting game and have them battle it out for real. Anime showdown

For now, we know that Jump Force features characters from four popular anime and manga series. Those would be Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Death Note. You'll be able to fight with various popular characters from those series, with Naruto and Sasuke from Naruto, Goku and Frieza from Dragon Ball Z, and Luffy and Zoro from One Piece being confirmed. Ryuk and Light Yagami from Death Note are confirmed as in-game characters, however, it's noted that they won't be playable. We're not sure what sort of role they'll have in the game. They could be support characters that you call on to help you during battle, but there has been no specific mention of their exact intent. The characters emerge with a high degree of detail and a mouth-watering graphical art style. It's weird to see some of these characters in 3D for the first time - the 3D version of Luffy, for instance, felt like a big shock - but Bandai Namco has seemingly done an excellent job with character modeling to make each character feel familiar. It's also impressive how cohesive everything looks despite these characters coming from vastly different styles of animation and art. Inviting gameplay