When visitors come for the Holidays you, of course, want to make them feel at home. But they're not just coming to visit, they're also coming to experience the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family. Start that visit off right with a festive new doorbell tone that'll set the mood for the rest of the trip. Whether you're celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year's, or even just want to be extra festive for those snowy Winter days, Nest has you covered.

Just like with the Spooky Sounds for Halloween, Nest Hello Video Doorbell owners can select their doorbell tone of choice by navigating to the Nest app and selecting it from the Nest Hello settings menu. When guests ring your doorbell, the speaker on the doorbell will play the sound you've chosen, immediately setting the mood for what they're about to walk in to. Since it's no fun to just have your doorbell play these festive tones, you can also have any Google Assistant-enabled speaker in your home, such as a Nest Mini, play the same tune.

While Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year's themes might fit specific days or times of the year, Google also offers nondenominational winter sounds to help cheer up your home on those cold, cloudy winter days. When you're ready to go back to the standard ding-dong sound, you can always just head back to the app and select the sound. Google's Spooky Sounds were only available for a specific period of time and automatically changed back to the ding-dong when the Halloween season was over, but they didn't specify a time that these festive tones will expire.

Unlike the Nest Hello package delivery detection or people-identification features, these new doorbell tunes are completely free and do not require a Nest Aware subscription.