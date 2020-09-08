Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

In this landmark 50th episode of the show, our hosts dive into the history of what 'Jiggle Physics' actually means in the context of 3D animation and gaming.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

