In this landmark 50th episode of the show, our hosts dive into the history of what 'Jiggle Physics' actually means in the context of 3D animation and gaming.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
