Casian Holly joins the show to give us the lowdown on Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. The crew also discuss the continued havoc on the gaming industry caused by COVID-19. Returning to a more positive note, The Last of Us is being developed as a TV series and it leads to a fun discussion about other video game adaptations.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Google Stadia will lose the game streaming war if it remains valueless | Android Central
- E3 plans to continue despite LA's state of emergency over coronavirus | Windows Central
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX — All differences between the original games and the new one | iMore
- Players are saying Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is for the nostalgic and too simple for newcomers | iMore
- The Last of US TV series announced by HBO with game director and Chernobyl writer on board | Android Central
- 5 reasons why Microsoft should rebrand 'Cortana' to 'Clippy' | Windows Central
Nearly a billion Android devices could be vulnerable to hacking attacks
If you own an old Android phone that hasn’t received any new security update in a long time, you should seriously consider upgrading to a new phone to protect your data.
Is 128GB enough storage for flagship phones in 2020?
Rumor has it that the Galaxy Note 20 will ship with a starting storage amount of 128GB — a notable downgrade from the Note 10's 256GB starting limit. What do you think about this potential change?
Here are the first 10 things you should do with your new Android smartwatch
Did you jut score a Wear OS smartwatch? We've rounded up some tips on how to get started and make it truly yours.
The best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.