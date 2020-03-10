Casian Holly joins the show to give us the lowdown on Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. The crew also discuss the continued havoc on the gaming industry caused by COVID-19. Returning to a more positive note, The Last of Us is being developed as a TV series and it leads to a fun discussion about other video game adaptations.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

