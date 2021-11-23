This week, we save the WB Multiverse by pitching a bunch of amazing ideas. The crew also discuss problems with Rockstar Games' GTA Trilogy and offer hot takes on the Game Awards 2021 nominees. And as a special bonus, Jen cracks open some fresh Pokémon booster packs live on the show!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Report: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of sexual harassment claims | Windows Central
- Bobby Kotick must resign | Windows Central
- Xbox head Phil Spencer reportedly reevaluating relationship with Activision Blizzard | Windows Central
- Activision Blizzard employees, contractors call for CEO Bobby Kotick's removal | Windows Central
- Petition · REMOVE BOBBY KOTICK FROM ACTIVISION/BLIZZARD · Change.org
- Rockstar Games addresses GTA Trilogy Issues and gives free games as apology | Windows Central
- MultiVersus is WB Games' free-to-play Smash Bros competitor | Windows Central
- Game Awards 2021 nominees revealed, led by Xbox and Bethesda | Windows Central
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know | iMore
Google's latest Android version distribution numbers might surprise you
Google's latest Android version distribution stats have revealed that Android 11 is still not the most popular version.
Fitness trackers keep ditching buttons for touchscreens, and it's terrible
Most of the best fitness trackers and many of the best fitness smartwatches rely almost entirely on touchscreens, with buttons as a distant afterthought. But the more serious you get about fitness, the less reliable these touch-reliant devices become.
Tile to be acquired by Life360 amid new competition from Apple and Samsung
Tile has announced that it will be acquired by Life360 as the two companies join forces to become the "world leader in finding and location solutions."
These are the best replacement SSDs for your PS4
Is your external hard drive just not cutting it anymore? If you're planning on installing an SSD in your PlayStation 4, here are some great suggestions.