In this very Nintendo-centric episode, Rebecca, Carli, and Sam geek out over the recent Animal Crossing Direct, Switch Online Expansion Pack, and Metroid Dread. There's also details to report on Avowed, an upcoming Xbox exclusive title.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

