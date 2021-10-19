In this very Nintendo-centric episode, Rebecca, Carli, and Sam geek out over the recent Animal Crossing Direct, Switch Online Expansion Pack, and Metroid Dread. There's also details to report on Avowed, an upcoming Xbox exclusive title.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Everything announced in the October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct | iMore
- Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise — Everything you need to know | iMore
- Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack pricing revealed, starts at $50 for one year | iMore
- It's safer to buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC separately than with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack | iMore
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How to use the Island Backup & Restoration Service | iMore
- Nintendo Switch OLED model review: The prettiest handheld experience Nintendo has to offer | iMore
- Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch review: A gorgeous return to form for Samus | iMore
- Metroid retrospective: A history of the franchise | iMore
- Details on Xbox exclusive Avowed: The Outer Worlds meets medieval fantasy | Windows Central
