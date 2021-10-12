We are 100! To celebrate, we bring back Russell Holly for some reminiscing, gaming news, and LOTS of cryptic talk!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Alan Wake Remastered review: Bringing a great game back into the light | Windows Central
- Myst in VR would have made 10-year-old me cry happy tears | Android Central
- The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure | iMore
- You don't know what a Zelda game is | iMore
- Assassin's Creed history: The full story (so far) | Windows Central
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has opened the door to satisfying tech fans desires
Smartphone fans have loved the idea of unique devices, but in the past, those phones were filled with compromises. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has few and it is finally giving us the future — right now.
Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. Even months later, it continues to be a solid deal — if you know where to look.
Google TV finally gains personalized profiles for more tailored content
Google TV will soon allow personalized user profiles with individual content recommendations and glanceable cards in ambient mode. Google also announced Philo integration for Live TV and a new Google TV remote for the Google Home app.
The best ways to wirelessly charge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique phone that benefits from wireless chargers with a little more flexibility. So we've gathered the best ones you can pair with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3.