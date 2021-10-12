Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

We are 100! To celebrate, we bring back Russell Holly for some reminiscing, gaming news, and LOTS of cryptic talk!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time
you can't have it all

Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time

The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. Even months later, it continues to be a solid deal — if you know where to look.