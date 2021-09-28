Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

The JP team report on everything announced at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, including news that Chris Pratt will voice our favorite plumber in an upcoming film. Needless to say, we have thoughts!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Want to try Amazon's new drone camera? You need to sign up right now
Always Home, Always watching

Want to try Amazon's new drone camera? You need to sign up right now

Amazon has revealed its Ring drone camera, the Ring Always Home Camera, and it looks like quite an interesting affair. If you have any thoughts of owning one, though, you'll need to sign up for an invite right now, as the invite list that opened up today will fill up quickly!

Light up the night with the best outdoor LED string lights
Outside

Light up the night with the best outdoor LED string lights

Whether you want to throw all-night parties in the back yard, light up your patio, or ensure that your house is convenient for delivery drivers to find at night, investing in some good lights becomes vital. While there are plenty of excellent options out there, snagging a robust set of outdoor LED string lights can make all the difference. Here are some of our favorites to light up your...