The JP team report on everything announced at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, including news that Chris Pratt will voice our favorite plumber in an upcoming film. Needless to say, we have thoughts!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Apple rejects Epic's request to bring Fortnite back to the App Store | iMore
- Activision Blizzard, CEO Bobby Kotick subpoenaed by SEC over toxic workplace allegations | Windows Central
- Everything announced at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct | iMore
- N64 and Sega Genesis emulators coming to Nintendo Switch in late October | iMore
- Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5 review: More light-hearted fun, even for new players | Android Central
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5 review — Charming its way into my heart | Android Central
