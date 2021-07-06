Zachary Boddy hangs out with Carli and Jen this week as they talk about some recent Sony acquisitions, Minecraft, upcoming games, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Zachary Boddy (@BoddyZachary) / Twitter
- Sony acquires Returnal dev Housemarque for PlayStation Studios | Android Central
- Sony acquires PC porting team Nixxes Software for PlayStation Studios | Android Central
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut comes to PS4 and PS5 in August alongside new expansion | Android Central
- Bloober Team possibly tackling Silent Hill is bittersweet for a desperate fandom | Windows Central
- Minecraft guide: How to survive your first night in Minecraft | Windows Central
- Report: Dead Space remake is in the works, inspired by Resident Evil remakes | Windows Central
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus review: The cult horror game is now complete | Windows Central
