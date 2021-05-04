This week, we talk about Returnal for PS5, Rebecca provides a glimpse into Miitopia, Pinocchio as a cryptid, and much more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Returnal for PS5 review: A mesmerizing blend of action and psychological horror | Android Central
- Miitopia for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know | iMore
- Best Miitopia Mii Customizations: Mr. Clean, Mario, Revali, Garfield, and more | iMore
