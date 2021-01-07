What you need to know
- JBL today unveiled new updates to its personal audio line, including on-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and true wireless earbuds.
- It's also launching a new Tour line, aimed at business customers.
- These new products are rolling out from March.
JBL makes some of the nicest headphones, and the company today expanded its lineup with new updates to the Live series, the launch of a new Tour series, and an addition to the Reflect series.
The more interesting ones consumer wise in this launch are the update to the JBL Live series with the inclusion of the new JBL Live Pro+, JBL Live 660NC, JBL Live 460NC, and the Live Free NC. These run the gamut from truly wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, to on-ear headphones.
JBL is touting their new smart ambient technology, paired with active noise canceling, this allows buyers to listen to engage with the real world without needing to take their earbuds off. You'll find it on all the new Live headphones as well the new Reflect Mini NC TWS.
Some of these headphones support some degree of waterproofing, with the Live Free NC+ and Reflect Mini NC TWS being IPX7+ to reflect their sporty audience, while the Live Pro+is only IPX4 rated. The Live Pro + also stands ut here as one of the few which supports Fast Pair, fast charging via USB-C, and touch controls.
Battery life wise, the JBL Live 660NC and 460 NC have the longest lifespan, with 50 hours of total battery life each (ANC shaves off 10 hours), while the Live Pro+ has 7 hours (6 with ANC) with the carry case providing an additional 21 hours worth of battery life.
JBL will start rolling these new headphones out from the spring. The Live series updates will launch from March 14th, starting at $130 for the Live 560NC, $150 for the Live Free NC, $180 for the Live Pro+ in April. The Live 660NC will cost the most at $200 for a March release. The Reflect Mini NC TWS will launch sometime in spring for $150.
Business users will get the new Tour series. It's launching the new JBL Tour One, a pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones alongside the JBL Tour Pro+, new true wireless in-ear headphones. There's ANC onboard, and JBL is throwing its JBL Pro Sound, Adaptive Ambient Aware, and TalkThru software as well. Alongside these, JBL is also touting 'True Adaptive Noise Cancellation' for the Tour One, a mode that the company says "constantly monitors environmental sound and adapts to the perfect level of noise cancellation for the user's environment, eliminating distractions in real time." Naturally, you'll find a choice of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on this, allowing you to access both digital assistants with a touch.
The JBL Tour series will be made available from May 30th. The Tour One will be the more expensive one at $299.95, while the Tour Pro+ will cost $199.95.
GreatTrue Wireless Buds
JBL UA True Wireless Flash
Cord-free listening
The JBL UA True Wireless Flash offer great sound, battery life, and comfort. Their only downside is charging over Micro-USB.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
