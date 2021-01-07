JBL makes some of the nicest headphones, and the company today expanded its lineup with new updates to the Live series, the launch of a new Tour series, and an addition to the Reflect series.

The more interesting ones consumer wise in this launch are the update to the JBL Live series with the inclusion of the new JBL Live Pro+, JBL Live 660NC, JBL Live 460NC, and the Live Free NC. These run the gamut from truly wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, to on-ear headphones.

JBL is touting their new smart ambient technology, paired with active noise canceling, this allows buyers to listen to engage with the real world without needing to take their earbuds off. You'll find it on all the new Live headphones as well the new Reflect Mini NC TWS.

Some of these headphones support some degree of waterproofing, with the Live Free NC+ and Reflect Mini NC TWS being IPX7+ to reflect their sporty audience, while the Live Pro+is only IPX4 rated. The Live Pro + also stands ut here as one of the few which supports Fast Pair, fast charging via USB-C, and touch controls.

Battery life wise, the JBL Live 660NC and 460 NC have the longest lifespan, with 50 hours of total battery life each (ANC shaves off 10 hours), while the Live Pro+ has 7 hours (6 with ANC) with the carry case providing an additional 21 hours worth of battery life.