All encompassing Jabra Elite 75t Workout companion Jaybird Vista The Jabra Elite 75ts feature superb comfort, long battery life with USB-C charging, and a great bass-heavy sound overall. However, they lack a wireless charging case (for now) and you can only use the right earbud independently. $180 at Amazon Pros Great sound

Long battery life

USB-C for charging

Superb comfort

Ambient sound/HearThrough mode Cons No wireless charging case (yet)

Can only use right earbud independently The Jaybird Vistas are fantastic earbuds for those who like working out thanks to their IPX7 water resistance rating. They also feature a solid, bass-heavy sound, great comfort, and charge over USB-C. $160 at Amazon Pros IPX7 water resistance

Great bass-heavy sound

USB-C charging

Good battery life Cons Lacks convenience features such as auto-pause

No wireless charging case

The Jabra Elite 75t are general-purpose earbuds that are great for daily use and light workouts. The Jaybird Vistas are more versatile in that they can be used while doing intense workouts (sans swimming). Still not sure which ones are right for you? Let us regale you with a tale.

Similar on the surface, yet technically different

In terms of working out, the Jaybird Vistas take the lead. They're IPX7 water-resistant and super versatile, especially when working out, while the Jabra Elite 75t are IP55 water and dust resistant. This means that while the Vistas are more resistant to water, the Elite 75t are more resistant to dust which is helpful in certain situations. However, being resistant to water is arguably more important than dust resistance when it comes to earbuds.

To flip the tables a bit, the Elite 75ts feature what the company calls HearThrough, better known as ambient sound mode. For those who don't know, ambient sound mode allows your earbuds or headphones to pump in the environment around you without needing to remove them. This is achieved by using the earbuds' internal microphone and recording what's going on in the outside world.

The ambient sound mode found on the Elite 75t is superb and actually sound quite natural. It does have some small digital artifacts that makes them sound slightly unrealistic but otherwise, it works fantastic. You can hear just about everything around you as if you weren't wearing earbuds at all. The Vistas don't feature such a mode at all.

When it comes to battery life, the Elite 75t take the cake with up to 7.5 hours of audio playback from the buds themselves and 20.5 additional hours from the included charging case. This is compared to the Vistas' six hours of audio playback on the earbuds and 10 additional hours from the charging case. Both earbuds charge over USB-C, which is always welcome. Both earbuds currently don't support wireless charging, but Jabra says a wireless charging case (separate purchase) is on the way for the 75ts.

Jabra Elite 75t Jaybird Vista Battery life (buds) 7.5 hours 6 hours Battery life (case) 20.5 hours 10 hours HearThrough/Ambient mode Yes No Wireless charging No (coming later) No IP rating IP55 IPX7

Despite these differences, there's a lot the two products have in common. In terms of comfort, both the Jaybird Vista and Jabra Elite 75t are excellent, although the Elite 75t pull ahead by a small margin. It's unlikely that you'll experience any sort of discomfort from either earbuds and both are comfortable enough to enable you to listen to them for hours on end without issue. However, the Vistas have a small issue where they sometimes fall out of your ear, even with a great seal. Fortunately, it doesn't happen to everyone.

Both earbuds also have similar sound signatures. They feature a bass-heavy sound signature overall, although the Elite 75t pack slightly more bass. The midrange and treble on the Elite 75t are overall neutral, flat, and natural sounding. The Vista are similar in that the midrange is also neutral and flat, but the treble is elevated, giving them a V-shaped sound signature. A V-shaped sound signature isn't necessarily bad as it equates to a more mainstream sound that is perfect for working out. The soundstage is excellent and wide on the Elite 75t, making it easy to separate instruments. The Vistas' soundstage is decent but you may have a difficult time hearing different instruments on more complex songs. Both sets of earbuds feature a smartphone companion app that lets you customize the sound the way you want it.

Lastly, let's discuss some downsides. The Vistas lose one of the most beloved convenience features when it comes to true wireless earbuds: auto-play/pause. This means that when you remove one earbud, you'll have to manually hit pause on your device or on the earbuds themselves, and when you put said earbud back in you have to remember to hit play again. It's not a big deal but it can be frustrating if you're used to that kind of technology.

On the other hand, the Elite 75ts don't support single bud/mono mode on the left earbud. This is thanks to the Elite 75t using what's known as the "master and slave" method where the right earbud handles everything including the connection to the phone and connection to the left earbud. This means that without the right earbud, the left earbud can't pair to any devices or output audio on its own.

Ultimately, it boils down to a few key differences. The Elite 75ts offer better comfort, soundstage, and battery life for slightly more money while the Vistas are designed specifically for those who take it one step further when it comes to working out. If you feel like you don't need the extra water resistance from the Jaybird Vista, go with the Jabra Elite 75t. You won't be disappointed.

