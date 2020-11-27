Dealing with low-quality cables can be a real pain. Between the fact that they can break easily, and the fact that they often don't support the latest standards that you need them to support in order to get the best experience, it's a good idea to make sure you always get high-quality cables. That's exactly where iVANKY comes in, offering some of the best cables out there that don't break the bank. In fact, if you're putting together a list for Black Friday, these cables should be at the top, considering how highp-quality they are.

We wanted to put iVANKY's cables to the test to find out if they really do offer a higher-quality experience. They're certainly inexpensive, but not the cheapest out there. Are they worth spending a little more for quality? We put iVANKY's HDMI cables to the test to find out.

Models

iVANKY offers a range of HDMI cables, to meet slightly different needs. There's the high-end HDMI 2.0 cable that adopts a new design to lower screen flicker, and is available in 3.3 feet and 6.6 feet -- plus it's the Amazon Choice HDMI cable, with an average rating of 4.7 stars and over 10K reviews. For a longer cable, you can go for the slightly older model, which is still excellently-designed, and comes in 10-feet, 15-feet, 25-feet, and a massive 50-feet.

You might need other cables too. If you really want the best of the best, there's an 8K-supportive HDMI 2.1 cable that still takes an inexpensive approach to high-end cables, is available in 3.3 feet and 6.6 feet options, and supports the new PlayStation 5. And, last but not least, there's a Micro HDMI to HDMI cable that's perfect for use with devices like the GoPro Hero, Sony A6600, and so on. Safe to say, there should be something out there for everyone.

Build quality and use

One of the best things about iVANKY's cables it the fact that despite the fact that they're so inexpensive, they have an excellent build quality. They're protected with a braided nylon sleeve that will easily withstand the majority of the abuse that you can throw at it. If you do happen to break one of iVANKY's cables, which would require some serious effort, it's covered by iVANKY's massive 54-month iVANKY CARE warranty.