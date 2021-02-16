It's official: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series will debut in India on March 4

What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series will make its global debut in India on March 4.
- The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include four models at launch: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.
- Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 5050mAh battery.
Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that its next-gen Redmi Note 10 series phones would be launched in India in March. The company has now confirmed that the launch event will take place on March 3.
If rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi plans to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro in the country. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor, a 5050mAh battery, and an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also rumored to include a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor.
Currently, Xiaomi's most affordable 5G phone in India is the Mi 10i, which starts at ₹21.999 ($302). The Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G are both tipped to start at under ₹20,000 ($275).
The Redmi Note 10 4G, which will be a follow-up to one of the best cheap Android phones of 2020, could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 6000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. All four phones will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
