Google Messages is one of Google's most important Android apps. It's well designed, of course, as just about all Google apps are. It has a wealth of features that appeal to the early-mid 20s demographic. It's even available on every Android phone — well, all of the best Android phones anyway. It should be almost as ubiquitous as Gmail or iMessage. Yet, it's all but irrelevant in the messaging world, and for such an excellent service, that's a shame. The reasons for Messages' failure to launch are manifold. When we talk about Google Messages and its features, it's easy for most readers of tech sites to understand why the app is the way that it is and why that is a very good thing. After all, following the development of RCS and Google's messaging journey over the years has been a narrative-driven adventure. The underdog that was Google was trying to break into the market with messaging app after messaging app, and it finally latched on a strategy that made sense. It would harness the power of the network effect and put its newest messaging service into an app most people already had, built into a framework most carriers would have to approve of. It was foolproof, in theory. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Unfortunately, the same network effect works against the adoption the app, as well. No matter how many bells and whistles a messaging app has, it's useless if it can't be used to communicate with half of its intended audience. If you're living in Europe, where the split is 50/50 iPhone and Android, you're more likely to use a platform-agnostic messaging app to communicate. If you're in America, you're more likely to use iMessage — or just plain old SMS. Google's RCS-powered Chat features won't even pop up as an option because so many people already have iPhones. If you do have international friends or family members, the proliferation of local apps in regions where SMS is expensive will mean that again, Google Messages won't be a go-to option, and SMS-fallback will work against the app here for fee-conscious users. It's all about the network effect It does seem counter-intuitive for metrics to be Google's weakness here. When it comes to raw numbers, Google Messages has a larger potential audience than other messaging apps. Every Android user can use this feature. Every Android user should be able to use this app — and even if they can't message their iOS friends with RCS — there should be enough users on Android alone for this to take off as a viable alternative. It could all come down to Google's "troll-outs." Unlike Apple who releases features at once, Google tends to roll them out slowly over a long period of time. This is a smart idea most of the time. As Jerry Hildenbrand explains, you need to make sure that most users can use this or that new feature without something fundamental going wrong. If something does break, having the ability to pause the rollout quickly means that users don't have to be left in the lurch. Unfortunately, there's also a side-effect. It means that apps or services relying on a large number of people buying into them to be useful aren't actually that useful when they launch.