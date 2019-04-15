While a lot of excellent phones were released last year, two that really stood were the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These two phones brought a lot to the table, including a vastly improved design, wireless charging support, Android Pie out of the box, and a truly mind-blowing camera experience.

The phones were not without its faults, however, as some people have complained about poor RAM management and less-than-stellar battery life on the smaller Pixel 3.

At this point in 2019, where exactly does the Pixel 3 stand? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.