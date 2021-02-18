It looks like Android 12 is going to copy One UI's best feature

It's a big day in the Android world. Why? The very first developer preview for Android 12 has officially landed 🙌. Most of the user-facing changes are pretty small right now, but there is one thing that stands out as a potentially massive shift for Android design as we know it.

First spotted by Mishaal Rahman over at XDA Developers, there's a feature flag in Android 12 called "Silky Home." Once this flag is enabled, you're presented with a completely new interface for the Settings app.

BIG change: If you enable the "Silky home" feature flag that I previously mentioned, you'll get a DRAMATICALLY changed Settings UI that's MUCH more one-handed friendly. Here are a few screenshots: pic.twitter.com/EcwqnU0LlB — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021

Silky Home introduces large header text at the top of the screen and pushes all of the buttons/toggles further down — making it considerably easier to navigate the Settings app if you're using a large phone. And, yes, it sure does look a whole lot like Samsung's One UI. It's a big design shift from what we've come to expect with the Google/Pixel Android experience, and right now, I'm not entirely sure what to think.

On the one hand, I'll always appreciate anything that makes it easier to use large phones. If we end up getting a Pixel 6 XL later this year, the new UI is bound to come in handy! But at the same time, I enjoy using Pixels partly because I prefer Google's software design over Samsung's. And as such, the idea of Google copying some of Samsung's design language does give me pause.