- Iron Harvest is an upcoming real-time strategy game set in a world where diesel mechs are the way of war.
- A new trailer released during Gamescom 2019 sets the release date for the game as September 1, 2020.
- Iron Harvest is being developed by King Art Games and published by Deep Silver for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy (RTS) game in development from King Art Games and being published by Deep Silver. As the world recovers from the Great War, technology takes a very different direction. Diesel-powered mechs begin to tower over infantry, providing cover and incredible firepower while able to move rapidly. You can play as one of three different factions: Polonia, Saxony Empire and Rusviet. Naturally, each of these factions is based on a real-world nation and each is playable in both multiplayer and the campaign.
The music for the game is being composed by Music Imaginary, who worked on some of the cinematic trailers and cutscenes in The Witcher games. If you're at Gamescom 2019, you can actually try the game hands-on. For those not at Gamescom, there's a new trailer that sets the release date. You can check out the new Gamescom 2019 trailer in the video below:
Iron Harvest is now set to release on September 1, 2020. While that's still a ways off (a little over a year in fact), it gives the developers plenty of time to finish things up and polish the game, hopefully without any crunch or stress. There's no pricing or preorder information this far out, though naturally we'll provide an update when that becomes available.
