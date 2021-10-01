Apple often doesn't do new things first, especially in the smartphone space. But there's no denying that an iPhone launch often sets the tone for the coming year of flagships. We've seen it countless times before: With the move away from 3.5mm headphone jacks in 2016, and more recently with the facial recognition tech and in-box chargers.

Every Android manufacturer — especially the big ones like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo — wants to invite comparisons with Apple's handset. Some, like Huawei, have even tried to out-iPhone the iPhone, doubling down on ideas like 3D Touch, which eventually turned out to be technological dead ends.

And so, as we hurtle towards the 2022 release cycle, macro photography looks likely to be the next major iPhone feature borrowed by the best Android phones of the next 12 months. The iPhone 13 Pro can capture impressive close-ups thanks to its upgraded ultra-wide camera, as AC's Harish Jonnalagadda writes in his review:

I used dedicated macro lenses on over a hundred Android phones, and most of the time, they're not worth the effort. However, there are a few devices like the Mi 11 Ultra that rely on the 50MP wide-angle lens to take macro shots, and they do a good job getting close to the subject. The iPhone 13 Pro Max utilizes a similar system; as the wide-angle lens has autofocus, it switches to macro mode when you're close to an object, letting you take photos from just 2 cm away. That said, I had a lot of fun using this mode on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the only thing that's missing is a dedicated toggle to enable or disable the feature. Right now, it's done automatically, but there are a few scenarios — mainly at night — where the macro mode isn't quite as good, and in these situations, I want to be able to turn it off manually.

Once again, Apple isn't the first to do this — Huawei's P20 Pro was pulling similar photographic tricks back in 2018 — but it is the first to position it as a significant selling point and a vital part of the smartphone camera arsenal.