There's a new way to take Alexa on your next road trip or journey to the supermarket with the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect. This new Alexa enabled car mount is engineered to be the most helpful and useful passenger to ever hitch a ride with you.

With Alexa on board, you'll have hands-free access to the weather, driving directions, making calls, playing your favorite music, podcast, or even catching up on some audiobooks.

Plus, Alexa can help you manage your smart home while you're away. Did you forget to turn off the lights or lock your door when you left home? No worries, just ask Alexa to do it while you're on the road.