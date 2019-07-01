What you need to know
- The new iOttie Easy One Touch Connect car mount puts Alexa in your car for $70.
- It is exclusive for Prime members through July.
- There are other options for customers without Prime, such as the Roav Viva by Anker.
There's a new way to take Alexa on your next road trip or journey to the supermarket with the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect. This new Alexa enabled car mount is engineered to be the most helpful and useful passenger to ever hitch a ride with you.
With Alexa on board, you'll have hands-free access to the weather, driving directions, making calls, playing your favorite music, podcast, or even catching up on some audiobooks.
Plus, Alexa can help you manage your smart home while you're away. Did you forget to turn off the lights or lock your door when you left home? No worries, just ask Alexa to do it while you're on the road.
The iOttie Easy One Touch Connect is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members through July on Amazon.com for $70. It comes with the stand, mounting base, cable organizer, and a dual car charger with a Micro-USB cable.
If you don't happen to be a Prime member but still want to add Alexa to your vehicle, then you could also check out the Roav Viva by Anker. There's no phone mount, but this 2-port car charger will make sure your devices stay charged up and give you all the power of Alexa while you're on the road.
