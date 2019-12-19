What you need to know
- The AR Star Wars ships are appearing in select U.S. city skylines until December 23 and the rest of the U.S. and Puerto Rico starting December 23.
- Galaxy phone users will need the Samsung Members app to experience this AR event.
- The ships can be seen flying across the skies until January 2.
Just in time for the release of the newest movie in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Samsung is bringing some AR fun out as well. Called "Invasion with Galaxy", the AR experience is brining Star Wars ships to city skylines.
According to Android Police the event first started on December 16 as the newest movie was premiering worldwide. However, the ships are only available to anyone with a Samsung Galaxy device that lives in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. until December 23. On that day, the rest of the U.S. and Puerto Rico will get to join in the fun until January 2.
Using some augmented reality with the Samsung Member app from the Play Store, fans will be able to take pictures of the ships zooming along their skyline to save and share. This would be the ultimate experience when paired with the new Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition.
Join the dark side
Galaxy Note 10+: Star Wars Edition
Own the force
All the power and beauty of the Galaxy Note 10+ with the amazing theming of Star Wars makes this the true fan's phone. This package gets you the phone with top-of-the-line specs, Galaxy Buds, a case, a collectors badge, all in amazing packaging, and limited edition theming throughout the experience.
