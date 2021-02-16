Interested in Nothing? You can now invest in Carl Pei's company

What you need to know
- Carl Pei's Nothing is giving the general public an opportunity to invest in the company through a community equity round.
- Pre-registrations to the financing option are now open.
- The campaign will go live on March 2 at 5 AM ET.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced his new venture last month, a consumer technology company called Nothing. While the company hasn't revealed much about the "smart devices" that it plans to launch later this year, it today announced that it will allow its community to invest $1.5 million at the same valuation as its Series A funding. Nothing will also elect one of the crowdfunding investors as a community board member "to represent and be the voice of the community in board meetings."
Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, said in a statement:
We want our community to be part of our journey from the very start and play an active role in it. As part of this process, we'll also be electing a community member to our board of directors, so that we're always kept in check, and reminded of what users want.
If you're interested in investing in Carl Pei's new venture, you can now pre-register to the financing option. The campaign is set to go live on March 2 at 5 AM ET. Once the community funding round is completed, investors will get access to Nothing's private community – which promises exclusive benefits and insights into the company.
Nothing raised a $15 million Series A round from Alphabet's venture capital unit recently and plans to launch its first smart products in the first half of 2021. It also acquired Andy Rubin's Essential brand recently, which suggests the company could enter the smartphone market eventually.
Use TaoTronics Ring Light for pro-level selfies, Zooming, and streaming
After testing the TaoTronics Ring Light for ourselves, we've determined it lives up to its ridiculous 4.9-star, 1000 review rating on Amazon. It's almost a necessity for anyone who wants to look great on camera while trapped indoors.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra camera display is another example of blatant spec creep
You dawg I heard you like dual-screen phones so we put a tiny little screen on the back of your phone!
5 things I love about the Galaxy S21 — and 1 thing I hate
Samsung got a lot right with the Galaxy S21, and after using it as my daily driver for a couple of weeks, that's easy to see. Here are 5 things I absolutely love about the S21 — and one thing I can't stand.
Upgrade the storage in your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a microSD card
There's never enough storage when you're downloading movies and TV shows to watch offline, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra allows you to expand from the base 128GB and fit more files than ever on your phone.