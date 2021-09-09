In a small teaser, Insomniac announced that Marvel Spider-Man 2, the sequel to the highly successful Marvel's Spider-Man, is set to release in 2023. Based on the trailer, not only will Peter Parker and Miles Morales be teaming up, but they'll be facing off against Venom, one of the series' most iconic villains and anti-heroes.

Insomniac Games was on a roll during Thursday's PlayStation showcase with two big Marvel announcements. The first was the surprise announcement of Marvel Wolverine , a game starring the titular X-Man and Canadian, but there was a second announcement to come.

PlayStation confirmed that the game will be coming "exclusively" to the PS5, with no word on cross-gen. It's probably a safe bet to assume that Spider-Man 2 won't be cross-gen since this is later in the PS5's life cycle. However, Sony has previously said some games wouldn't be getting cross-gen but later announced there would be, so that might change.

Voice actors Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will be reprising their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively. PlayStation also announced that Tony Todd (Candyman) will be joining the cast to voice Venom. According to Insomniac, most of the development team from the first game iwll also be returning, with Bryan Intihar as creative director and Ryan Smith as game director.

Not much else is known about the game at this time. We can assume it'll be following the events of the first Spider-Man game, where Peter fought the Sinister Six, and the Miles Morales standalone expansion, which had the newer Spidey learn how to use his powers in a fight against the Tinkerer. It's also unclear if Venom will be working with the Spider-Men or if he'll be their advesary.