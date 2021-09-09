What you need to know
- Not content to just make Spider-Man, Insomniac Games is working on a Wolverine game.
- There's no release window right now.
- During the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games also announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Insomniac Games, one of the premiere studios at Sony Worldwide Studios, is working on Marvel's Wolverine for the PS5. It's described as a "standalone" game and is being led by the same team that worked on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian.
You can take a look at the announcement trailer for Marvel's Wolverine below.
According to PlayStation Blog, this game takes place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games developed by Insomniac Games. During the same PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games also announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is coming in 2023 and introduces Venom.
Developing...
