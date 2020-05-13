What you need to know
- PlayStation has introduced a new video series called Inside The Last of Us Part II.
- This series of videos will examine the story, characters and themes in The Last of Us Part II.
- The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.
The Last of Us Part II is just a few weeks away and ahead of its release, Naughty Dog is sharing a new look at everything about the game. The team is introducing a new video series titled Inside The Last of Us Part II, which examines the characters and themes present. You don't need to worry about ruining your experience by watching these, as all the episodes are spoiler-free. You can take a look at the first episode below.
This is just the first entry, so there'll be more videos to look out for as we get closer to the game's launch.
The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4. If you'd like another look at the game, you can check out the recent story trailer right here.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
It can't be for nothing
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
