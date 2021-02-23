With the hosts bouncing back in Chennai to level the series, the Men In Blue will look to turn the screw as the action moves to Ahmedabad - watch every ball of the 3rd Test with our India vs England live stream guide below.
Marking its first major event since a major refurbishment, this day/night match will be played within the grand setting of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, commonly known as the Motera Stadium and now claimed to be the world's largest cricket ground thanks to its new seated capacity of 110,000.
While COVID-19 restrictions mean the stadium will only be able to accommodate half that number, the roar of the home crowd is sure to be a big factor in proceedings here.
With India winning the 2nd Test somewhat comprehensively, England look set to ring the changes with Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley and Jimmy Anderson all in contention for returning to the team, with Olly Stone, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence looking set to make way.
Despite their dominant display last time out, India could also reshuffle their line up with Umesh Yadav tipped for a recall alongside fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
With blistering heat of 35-36c expected throughout the Test, winning the toss looks vital here with both sides hoping to make their opponents toil in the field.
Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere.
India vs England - 3rd Test cricket: Where and when?
This third test takes place at the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad from the 24th of February.
Each day of play is set to start at 2.30pm IST local time. That makes it a 9am GMT start in the UK, and a 4am ET / 1am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEDT first ball.
Watch India vs England - 3rd Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 3rd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to stream India vs England live in the UK for free
The great news for Cricket fans in the UK is that this entire series will be shown exclusively live and in full by free-to-air Channel 4, marking the first time a terrestrial broadcaster has shown an England Test series in the UK for 16 years.
As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Coverage of the 3rd Test starts on Channel 4 at 8.30am GMT on Wednesday morning morning.
Live stream the 3rd Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of India vs England for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 3rd Test series live in India
Disney+ Hotstar has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India.
The service will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can save a bit with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.
Can I watch India vs England online in the US?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US, but for once that's not the case, as it doesn't have the rights for this series.
Worse still, there's no confirmed US broadcaster at this stage who appears to be showing the action from India.
The only alternative is to give a good VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the UK and stream for free via Channel 4.
