With the hosts bouncing back in Chennai to level the series, the Men In Blue will look to turn the screw as the action moves to Ahmedabad - watch every ball of the 3rd Test with our India vs England live stream guide below.

Marking its first major event since a major refurbishment, this day/night match will be played within the grand setting of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, commonly known as the Motera Stadium and now claimed to be the world's largest cricket ground thanks to its new seated capacity of 110,000.

While COVID-19 restrictions mean the stadium will only be able to accommodate half that number, the roar of the home crowd is sure to be a big factor in proceedings here.

With India winning the 2nd Test somewhat comprehensively, England look set to ring the changes with Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley and Jimmy Anderson all in contention for returning to the team, with Olly Stone, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence looking set to make way.

Despite their dominant display last time out, India could also reshuffle their line up with Umesh Yadav tipped for a recall alongside fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

With blistering heat of 35-36c expected throughout the Test, winning the toss looks vital here with both sides hoping to make their opponents toil in the field.

Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere.

India vs England - 3rd Test cricket: Where and when?

This third test takes place at the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad from the 24th of February.

Each day of play is set to start at 2.30pm IST local time. That makes it a 9am GMT start in the UK, and a 4am ET / 1am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEDT first ball.

Watch India vs England - 3rd Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 3rd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.