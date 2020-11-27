The LG Ultragear series is a fantastic lineup of monitors. I should know, I'm using two of them right now to write this post. The ones I'm using are the 27-inch versions, but those aren't on sale right now. The one on sale is the 34-inch Ultragear and it's down to $799.99, which is $50 off its regular price. This is the newest edition to LG's lineup, too, so it hasn't been out very long or around very long for big deals. This is one of the best price drops we've ever seen for it, so grab it while you can if you're in the market.

The 34-inch LG monitor is perfect if you plan on having just one really good monitor for your computer. It's very immersive with the curved display, and it has a ton of great other features as well. The curve helps immerse you into whatever you're doing, whether that's playing video games or working from home. The 3-side virtually borderless design also helps with that by making the whole screen seem seamless.

The specifications for the display include a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440. It also has a 1ms response time, which is the sort of speed you'd expect from a TN panel not an IPS panel. In addition to that, you can get a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is perfect for gamers that play fast-paced shooters and other such games. You'll really notice a difference if you're upgrading from a 60Hz monitor.

Of course, not only do you get TN-level response times, but you also get that IPS image quality. With LG's Nano IPS tech, you get amazing and accurate colors. It's also a bright monitor that supports the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard so you can view HDR content.

The monitor has AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen tearing when you use it in conjunction with an AMD graphics card. Howver, it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. If you connect your Nvidia graphics card via DisplayPort, you'll be able to use G-Sync as well. The monitor has a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a USB hub with two USB-A ports.