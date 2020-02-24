Given the basic form of a headset, you'd be surprised at how much they can all vary between brands and models. It's much more than just two simple earcups connected with a headband. There's a science behind it that makes them comfortable. And what's in the headset is just as important as what's on the outside. A good headset is the pinnacle of form meeting function. I've reviewed a few HyperX products previously, but this is the first headset I've tried out from the company. It also happens to be the first wireless headset I've used for any extended length of time. I honestly can't see myself going back to wired headsets now. I can't say how it stacks up against other wireless headsets, but I can surely say that regardless of its competition, the HyperX Cloud Flight S is an outstanding headset on its own.

At a glance HyperX Cloud Flight S Bottom line: When it comes to comfort, audio quality, and user experience, HyperX clearly aims as high as possible. It doesn't always hit the mark, but the HyperX Cloud Flight S is still a pleasure to use. The Good Switch between 7.1 surround sound and stereo

Great audio quality

30-hour battery life

Comfortable

90° rotating earcups

Detachable microphone

Easy to use on-headset controls The Bad Infrequent and slight static feedback

Microphone audio is nothing special

Only compatible with PS4 and PC

Micro-USB charging $160 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight S What I like

I've had headsets that supported surround sound, but never any that let me choose to turn it on or off. With the ability to switch between 7.1 virtual surround sound and stereo at the press of a button, the HyperX Cloud Flight S makes it so that you truly appreciate the difference between the two. And there's a remarkable difference. I don't think stereo sounds bad per se, but it's clearly inferior to surround sound. And the virtual surround sound is incredible. The virtual surround sound is incredible. Its claim of lasting 30 hours is based on a test run at 50% headphone volume by the company. Because I was fiddling with the volume and 7.1 surround sound option a lot, my battery life is skewed, but I'd say that 30 hours is a reliable average. You might fall a few hours short, depending on your usage, so give or take a couple of hours from that time. The Qi wireless charging pad is nice as well. It connects through USB-C and you only need to place an earcup on the pad for it to begin charging. It's not the quickest, but it's not slow by any means. You can also use it to charge other electronics like cellphones.

Usually, I don't like on-headset controls for the very reason that they never give me any good indication as to what I'm pressing. Still, the controls on the HyperX Cloud Flight S are intuitive with accompanying audio cues. Volume control is a dial on the right earcup, while the 7.1 surround sound, power, and chat balance controls are on the left. The 7.1 surround sound button is raised, as opposed to the flat recessed power button next to it, making it easy to discern the difference. The chat controls are on the face of the left earcup and are all directional. Weirdly, the LED indicator on the microphone is off when the mic is on and on when the mic is muted, but that's a minor gripe.

Category Spec Weight 320g Driver diameter 50mm Frequency response 10Hz – 22kHz Microphone pattern Bidirectional Speaker impedance 32ohms Battery life 30-hours Wireless range Up to 20 meters (2.4 GHz)

I'm happy to say when it comes to comfort, this was one of the better headsets I've worn. I still think the Razer Kraken X takes the crown as most comfortable, in my opinion, especially with my glasses, but the HyperX Cloud Flight S came close. Between my two pairs of glasses, I could comfortably wear this headset for hours at a time without feeling any pressure. It may not be Bluetooth, but connecting with a dongle has its own perks, too. I don't have to go through the sometimes frustrating process of pairing it to whichever device I want to use. I can just plug it in and go. The downside is that this means it's compatible with fewer devices, but I'll take that concession considering I mainly use it for console gaming anyway. As for the earcups, you're able to rotate them 90 degrees. Does it make a huge difference? Not at all. But it's a nice touch that makes them easier to store or wear around your neck. HyperX Cloud Flight S What I don't like

I'll keep this section short because there aren't a lot of problems with this headset. I found that when using it on PS4 and PC, I could hear slight static feedback at times, but it was infrequent and, for the most part, could be wholly ignored when audio was playing. And I'll chalk it up to me perceiving the sounds that electricity makes more than the average person may. The microphone isn't anything to write home about, either. It's adequate, just nothing special. For in-game chat, it'll suit your needs just fine, but when it comes to recording audio, if you're a streamer, I'd splurge for a separate microphone. I also would have loved it if the Cloud Flight S was compatible with Xbox, PS4, and PC, but sadly it doesn't work with Microsoft's console. Without using the Qi wireless charging pad, the HyperX Cloud Flight S otherwise charges via micro-USB. I would have preferred USB-C, but it wasn't a deal-breaker. Should you buy the HyperX Cloud Flight S? Yes

All things considered, the HyperX Cloud Flight S will be my go-to headset going forward, at least for PS4 and PC. It's hard to beat the audio quality and comfort it affords, along with the features it offers like 7.1 surround sound and easy to use on-headset chat balance controls. You can use a software program called NGenuity to customize some HyperX products, but you really don't need to with this headset. 4 out of 5 What I would have liked was to see it support Xbox One in addition to PS4 and PC. I play both consoles fairly regularly, and it's disappointing that when I want to switch over between the two, I need to switch headsets as well. Combined with its less-than-stellar microphone, it's not perfect, but it sure is a wonderful headset nonetheless.