As someone who goes through a lot of batteries on my Xbox controller, I've always admired PlayStation's support of wired charging for its DualShock controllers. Like Xbox's way, though, charging through USB also has its drawbacks. With the HyperX ChargePlay Duo for PlayStation 4 you can charge two controllers at once in a quick fashion anywhere in your house near an electrical outlet.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is the perfect solution for those looking to charge their DualShock 4 controllers without taking up a precious USB slot on their console. With a sleek design that charges two at once, it's even more appealing.

Admittedly I never had a strong need for a charging dock like this because I only have one DualShock 4 controller, and I usually use my Razer Raiju Ultimate controller (which is not compatible with this dock) on PlayStation 4 either way. I was perfectly comfortable just plugging in my DualShock through USB and charging it that way. I even had to borrow a friend's controller for a while in order to test the HyperX ChargePlay Duo out. This dock looks so good on my desk that I'm actually considering purchasing another controller so it doesn't go to waste.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is powered through an AC wall adapter so that you can charge your controllers anywhere near an electrical outlet. Because it's not reliant on USB nor your PS4's power supply, your console doesn't need to be on or even in sleep mode in order for you to charge your controllers. You can leave those USB ports open for other devices or just be content with your PS4 being completely powered off.

Its weighted bottom design along with rubber pads for friction means you won't be knocking this off of your desk anytime soon, though I can't attest to its durability since I didn't throw it around, so to speak. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo also features two side notches on the bottom of it where the cord can slide through since it plugs in directly on the bottom of the device.

It's a nice touch to keep everything a symmetrical and sleek black without shoving a noticeable power port somewhere on the side of it, letting the charger blend into the background with not displaying your bright, possibly custom DualShock controllers.

I tested it out several times and HyperX's promotional statement of it charging two controllers "from empty to full in 2 hours" is fairly accurate, give or take 15 to 30 minutes. Thanks to the light indicators on either side, I could see relatively how far along they were in the charging process, from one to three full bars.

This section may be small, but the truth is that there's just a lot to love and not a lot to hate with this charging dock. My biggest gripe is that it takes a few seconds of fiddling before the controller can slide in properly because of the angle it's oriented at. The best way I can describe this is like when you're trying to plug in a USB stick but aren't looking at the port. You know the feeling of sliding it against the surface for a second before it latches in.

That's effectively what you need to do to when placing a controller on the HyperX ChargePlay Duo. It's not too frustrating, it fits securely just fine once you have it correctly in place, but it's a minor nuisance.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo for PlayStation 4: Should you buy it? Yes.

If you're looking to buy a charging dock or just have several DualShock 4 controllers on hand, you're doing yourself a disservice by not getting the HyperX ChargePlay Duo. It's affordable for most people, works like a charm, and sports a sleek design.

I'd only give this a pass if you don't own multiple controllers, or are looking for an all-in-one that also docks your console as well. It's certainly cool, but a USB cord is still sufficient enough when you're rocking one DualShock 4.

