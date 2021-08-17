What you need to know
- Humankind and Young Souls launches on the Stadia store today.
- Stadia Pro members can play The Elder Scrolls Online for free until next week.
- YouTube Premium offers three months of Stadia Pro for new users.
Google covered a few announcements about Stadia in a blog post today concerning new games launching on the platform today, upcoming games and expansions, and another free play weekend for Stadia Pro subscribers.
Amplitude Studios' 4X turn-based strategy game Humankind launches on Stadia today with both standard and digital deluxe editions. The game will support Stadia-exclusive features such as State Share and direct touch controls for mobile, though the latter is only available for Android with mobile web on iOS coming soon. Young Souls, a 2D brawler and RPG, is also launching on Stadia today for $25.
Google noted that the new Marvel's Avengers expansion Black Panther - War for Wakanda is now available for all players. The free update includes playable hero Black Panther, two villains, a Wakandan environment, and solo and multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts' Madden NFL 22 will be launching on Stadia later this week on Friday, August 20.
Stadia Pro subscribers can currently play MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online at no additional cost through this week only. The free week for one of the best Stadia games of 2021 started today and can be played until Monday, August 30 at 7 a.m. PT. The standard edition of the game is on sale at $8 until September 1 alongside discounts on the game's various editions and upgrades.
Finally, YouTube Premium is offering three months of Stadia Pro to its subscribers. Although, the free offer can only be used with new Stadia accounts.
Review: Google's Pixel 5a is the 4a 5G's longer-lasting twin
The Google Pixel 5a may look and perform almost exactly like last year's Pixel 4a 5G, but three small improvements make it more than worthy of kicking the 4a 5G off the American market.
Samsung is finally fixing one of the worst things about One UI
Samsung has reportedly decided to remove ads from its pre-installed apps such as Samsung Pay, Weather, and Samsung Themes.
Here's what we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 (so far)
Horizon Forbidden West follows Aloy as she explores west into the former U.S. This new title from Guerrilla Games is showing off just what the PS5 hardware is capable of. Here's everything you need to know.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.