Google covered a few announcements about Stadia in a blog post today concerning new games launching on the platform today, upcoming games and expansions, and another free play weekend for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Amplitude Studios' 4X turn-based strategy game Humankind launches on Stadia today with both standard and digital deluxe editions. The game will support Stadia-exclusive features such as State Share and direct touch controls for mobile, though the latter is only available for Android with mobile web on iOS coming soon. Young Souls, a 2D brawler and RPG, is also launching on Stadia today for $25.

Google noted that the new Marvel's Avengers expansion Black Panther - War for Wakanda is now available for all players. The free update includes playable hero Black Panther, two villains, a Wakandan environment, and solo and multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts' Madden NFL 22 will be launching on Stadia later this week on Friday, August 20.

Stadia Pro subscribers can currently play MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online at no additional cost through this week only. The free week for one of the best Stadia games of 2021 started today and can be played until Monday, August 30 at 7 a.m. PT. The standard edition of the game is on sale at $8 until September 1 alongside discounts on the game's various editions and upgrades.

Finally, YouTube Premium is offering three months of Stadia Pro to its subscribers. Although, the free offer can only be used with new Stadia accounts.