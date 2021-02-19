There's roughly a month or so until the OnePlus 9 unveiling, and while none of the details about the smartphone trio are official, there have been enough leaks to piece together much of the picture. The standard model has purportedly been spotted in live photos with a triple camera setup, while images of the Pro model indicate a more impressive Hasselblad quad-camera setup. The latest leak gives us even more details about the OnePlus 9 Pro, particularly the display tech.

According to OnePlus tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature an LTPO display to complement the 120Hz refresh rate. As a reminder, LTPO is a display tech that has been used in the Apple Watch and recently made its way to some of the best Samsung phones. It allows smartphones to adjust the refresh rate based on the content that's being displayed. For instance, while playing a video, the display might refresh at 60Hz or 120Hz, while static images will be displayed at 10Hz. This functions as a way to get the most out of the display while also preserving battery by using higher refresh rates only when necessary.

If the company keeps on-trend with last year's OnePlus 8 Pro, this could give the new OnePlus 9 Pro a leg up over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra by offering an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution, especially given the potential battery savings of the new display technology. It should be noted though that only the Pro model will be equipped with this display tech, while the standard OnePlus 9 will feature a static 120Hz.

Speaking of the standard model, a massive spec sheet was leaked that spills the beans on what we can expect out of the OnePlus 9.

EXCLUSIVE - OnePlus 9 Specifications pic.twitter.com/mJJ6VkkYU1 — TechDroider (@techdroider) February 19, 2021

Many of the specs match what we've seen before, from the device model number to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Interestingly, the main camera is listed at 12MP while the front-facing camera lists 4.1MP. This could likely be due to pixel-binning output, which might suggest 64MP and 12MP cameras respectively. The tweet also suggests OnePlus could include 8K30 video recording, but the feature might be removed as the device launch approaches.

As for the release date, these phones, along with the largely unknown OnePlus 9E, are expected to launch in March, although no official release date has been given.