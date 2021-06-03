What you need to know
- Movement Health is the latest feature addition to Amazon's Halo experience.
- The new feature will analyze your movement health and suggest corrective exercises to help you improve.
- Movement Health will be available via Amazon's Halo app in the coming weeks.
Amazon has added a new feature to Halo to help improve the way you move. The feature, which is dubbed Movement Health, will be available to Halo members within the Halo app in the coming weeks.
The new Movement Health feature lets you easily assess your functional fitness, which is defined as the body's readiness to perform everyday movements like bending, reaching, lifting, pulling, pushing, and walking. Maintaining good movement health is essential to perform basic movements such as picking something up from the floor, lifting up your child or pet, carrying groceries, or running.
Once the feature becomes available, you'll be able to begin a short assessment of your movement health by opening the Halo app on the best Android phones and setting up your phone camera. The app will then guide you through five simple movements – single leg balances, forward lunges, overhead squats, overhead reaches, and feet together squats. Halo will evaluate your body position using computer vision and machine learning to identify limitations in your mobility, stability, and posture as you perform the exercises.
After the assessment is completed, you'll get an overall Movement score out of 100, along with details about your limitations. Amazon claims the assessment can deliver "comparable accuracy to an in-person assessment with a professional trainer."
To help you improve your movement health, Halo will provide you a personalized program of corrective exercise videos with guided instruction from the renowned coach and physical therapist Dr. Kelly Starrett.
Explaining the importance of movement health, Dr. Starrett said in a statement:
This feature is a game changer. It replicates the experience of a professional assessment — putting the expertise of a trained coach's eye right in your Halo app, providing a highly accurate assessment on the state of your movement health. Halo then provides targeted, easy-to-perform exercises and resources that will help improve your ability to move freely and effortlessly in your daily life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
WhatsApp's multi-device support is coming a lot sooner than you think
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that WhatsApp will soon get a new disappearing mode feature, so "your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral."
Chromebooks and the terrible, no good, very bad docking station experience
Docking stations are, in theory, wonderful devices that allow you to keep all your unsightly cables far, far away from your main workspace while still connecting everything to your laptop. With Chromebooks, however, docking stations tend to be a rather lengthy and expensive game of roulette.
Here are the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2021
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great activity tracker for young kids aged 6 to 12, but it only comes in two color options. If the child wants to shake up the look, or if a replaceable band is needed to replace a broken one, there are plenty of third-party options worth considering.