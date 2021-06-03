The new Movement Health feature lets you easily assess your functional fitness, which is defined as the body's readiness to perform everyday movements like bending, reaching, lifting, pulling, pushing, and walking. Maintaining good movement health is essential to perform basic movements such as picking something up from the floor, lifting up your child or pet, carrying groceries, or running.

Amazon has added a new feature to Halo to help improve the way you move. The feature, which is dubbed Movement Health, will be available to Halo members within the Halo app in the coming weeks.

Once the feature becomes available, you'll be able to begin a short assessment of your movement health by opening the Halo app on the best Android phones and setting up your phone camera. The app will then guide you through five simple movements – single leg balances, forward lunges, overhead squats, overhead reaches, and feet together squats. Halo will evaluate your body position using computer vision and machine learning to identify limitations in your mobility, stability, and posture as you perform the exercises.

After the assessment is completed, you'll get an overall Movement score out of 100, along with details about your limitations. Amazon claims the assessment can deliver "comparable accuracy to an in-person assessment with a professional trainer."

To help you improve your movement health, Halo will provide you a personalized program of corrective exercise videos with guided instruction from the renowned coach and physical therapist Dr. Kelly Starrett.

Explaining the importance of movement health, Dr. Starrett said in a statement: