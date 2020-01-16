Huawei had a rough year in 2019 thanks to butting heads with the U.S. government, an unfortunate occurrence that saw it placed on the Entity List preventing American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

However, you wouldn't know that by looking at its sales numbers. According to a recent report, Huawei shipped more than 240 million smartphones worldwide in 2019. In particular, sales of its Mate and P series phones increased more than 50% year-over-year.

It's no surprise that the P and Mate series are fantastic phones. Our own Harish had high praise for the P30 Pro when he reviewed it, calling it "the best phone I have ever used." In our Mate 30 review, we said it's "the best phone you shouldn't buy" due to the lack of Google apps.