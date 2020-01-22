After being blacklisted from working with American tech companies, Huawei says it is ready for a U.S. escalation this year, according to CNBC.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei said:

This year the U.S. might further escalate their campaign against Huawei, but I feel the impact on Huawei's business would not be very significant. This year in 2020, since we already gained experience from last year and we got a stronger team, I think we are more confident that we can survive even further attack.

Huawei had always been ready for a U.S. attack, spending billions building a backup plan for what it called "plan B". While traditionally dependent on U.S. made goods like Windows and Google's Android for its laptops and smartphones, the firm has strived to move away from them, working on its own HarmonyOS and building out replacements to Google's services while it still uses Android.

Despite the current lack of Google services on its platform, the firm is still gearing up to launch the P40 and P40 Pro later this year. These handsets may not ship with the Google Play Services, but Huawei's plan B means that it's willing to take a gamble on hardware excellence alone.

